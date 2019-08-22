SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of numerous calls for Matt Shea's resignation or expulsion from Washington's legislature, KHQ looked into the records to see how often a legislator has been forcefully removed from office. It's happened once. In 1933. The Washington legislature considers 1854 its first official session. That’s one time, out of thousands of legislators, in more than 150 years.
Nelson G. Robinson, who lived for some time in Deer Park, was a Seattle legislator. He was elected into office in 1932, but didn't last long. Here's what the Legislative records say about his short time in office, and how he got there:
"The first major issue to confront the House of Representatives was the seating of Nelson Robinson, a newly elected member from the 32nd district in Seattle. He had been charged and convicted of statutory rape but was nevertheless elected. He was sentenced to the penitentiary but was pardoned by Governor Hartley several days before the session convened. Robinson arrived and was sworn in with all other members, however, his King County colleagues almost unanimously recommended his expulsion. He was given the opportunity to defend himself and present his case. He was not persuasive and the body approved expulsion by a 93-5 vote."
Matt Shea has not been charged with any crimes, but he is the subject of a House investigation, headed by a private firm, to determine whether he engaged in, planned, or promoted political violence against any group or persons. The outcome of the investigation should provide insight into what happens next for Rep. Shea.
Findings are due in December. Washington's legislature begins its session on the second Monday in January, which would be January 13, 2020. Shea is set to be part of the session, as a legislator representing the 4th Legislative District. He makes $48,731 per year in the position, but also works as a lawyer. His term is set to expire in 2021.
Shea has been relatively quiet on the subject, aside from taking to his personal Facebook page to post veiled references to the ongoing controversies, and to thank those who continue to support him.