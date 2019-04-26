Lowland lake fishing season kicks off in Washington Saturday, April 27. Fish hatcheries having been stocking up the lakes while bait shops have been getting ready for the big day. Make sure you have your fishing license before you hit the lake.
If you are planning on hitting the water Saturday, conditions are not looking prime. We will look for breezy winds with gusts up to 30 mph around the Spokane area, so we will expect choppy water.
We should see partly sunny sunny skies, but there is a chance for showers. The showers earlier on will impact the North Idaho Panhandle but will become widespread and scattered by noon, lasting for much of the afternoon. In addition, temperatures are dipping below average this weekend with daytime highs into the low 50's for Saturday and Sunday.