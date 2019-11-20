Thanksgiving means turkeys, parades, family and possible some awkward situations.
KHQ's Kalae Chock asked you what would ruin your Thanksgiving in four words.
Forgot to defrost turkey.— Vera Water and Power (@VeraAlert) November 20, 2019
My ex is here— Tim Deffe (@DeffeTim) November 20, 2019
There isn’t enough gravy.— 🏒puck season!🤘 (@lookanduhlsee) November 20, 2019
We're out of rum.— wsw (@beltfedweapon99) November 20, 2019
What do you think? Let us know in the comments what would ruin your holiday.
