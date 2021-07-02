What you can expect driving on I-90 for the Fourth of July weekend

WASHINGTON - If you have friends or family coming over from the west side this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July, here's what you can expect when it comes to travel.
There will be heavy traffic on eastbound I-90 Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you know somebody coming over, let them know the earlier the better. However, WSDOT said traveling westbound shouldn't be too bad.
On Saturday, you can expect to see the heaviest traffic between 9 a.m. to noon for people headed east. On the Fourth of July, WSDOT said there shouldn't be a significant amount of traffic.
On Monday, when people are heading home, westbound traffic will pick up quite a bit. Make sure you're prepared for long waits if you're heading that way.