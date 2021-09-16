SPOKANE, WA - Right now Hispanic Heritage month is kicking off and Thursday is officially Mexican Independence Day. A day where Mexican Americans celebrate freedom from Spanish rule and colonial rule.
According to Miguel Maltos-Gonzales, the President of the Hispanic Business Professionals Association, without independence from Spanish rule, they would not have become Americans in the first place and developed such an amazing culture they now share with us today.
Around 6% of Spokane county is Hispanic and it's increasing every year.
Gonzales said Mexican Independence Day for many families usually starts with a "grito" or a loud yell - it's an expression of pride. Families tell stories about cultural heritage and of course eat some great food.
He said it's more important than ever to share Hispano-American culture with the rest of the Spokane community.
"A lot of the Mexican American, I can say community, it's often overlooked when it comes to generational trauma," he said. "It's understanding and balancing that culture, that heritage, and sharing that and educating people, and being able to express it openly, and be able to celebrate our traditional and cultural ways, our source our cultural norms."
Although a lot of events happen in the home. There is also some that take place out in our community.
Latinos en Spokane, a non-profit that supports the Latino population in Spokane is holding an event Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1502 N. Monroe Ave. in Spokane. It's free and will include several cultural activities.