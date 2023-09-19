Today is national voter registration day, and here's everything you need to know to make sure you're registered and ready to vote!
Whether you're in Idaho or Washington there are different ways you can register.
In Washington and Idaho, you can register online, by mail, or in-person. You can check your voter registration status or update your voter information online as well.
If you want to register online, you'll need your state-issued ID. If you don't have one, you'll have to get one in-person or by mail.
There are different forms of state-issued ID which are eligible for voting. A current drivers license, tribal identification card, concealed weapons license, or passport are all acceptable.
In order to be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old and be a legal resident in the state you are registering.
In Idaho, you must register at least 25 days before election day, while in Washington you can register up to eight days before the vote.