SEATTLE, Wash. — Are you heading over to Seattle for the Major League Baseball All-Star Week? Well, it will be one of the busiest weeks of travel in and out of downtown Seattle, so you should know the ins and outs of what's going on.
If you are headed anywhere near Seattle, you should plan for a longer commute and pack your patience.
There will also be some construction occurring over this week that may cause traffic delays and road closures. This includes:
- For those planning a trip toward Lynnwood northward or Tukwila southward, consider taking I-405
- US-101 will be closed between Failor Lake Rd & Larson Brothers Rd north of Aberdeen
- This starts on July 9 at 8:00 p.m. - July 31 at 11:59 p.m.
- Southbound SR-167 will be down to one lane between 4th Ave & SR-516/Willis St
- This will be on July 7 at 11:00 p.m. - July 10 at 5:00 a.m.
- SR-18 will be alternating traffic north of Tiger Mt.
- This will be on July 8 from 4:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
- Northbound I-405 between northeast 124th St & northeast 160th St in Kirkland
- This will be on July 8 at 9:00 p.m. - July 9 at 10:00 a.m. Then will resume again on July 9 at 9:00 p.m. - July 10 at 5:00 a.m.
- Northeast 132nd St will be closed under I-405 in Kirkland
- This will be on July 7 at 10:00 p.m. - July 10 at 5:00 a.m.
After you get into downtown Seattle, now you get to enjoy all the festivities that All-Star week brings!
The week starts off with the HBCU Swingman Classic at T-Mobile Park on July 7 starting at 7:30 p.m.
On July 8, the T-Mobile Park will be having the Celebrity Softball Game and All-Star Futures Game starting at 4:00 p.m.
To change up the schedule, on July 9 the MLB Draft will be held at Lumen Field at 4:00 p.m. You will be to watch this on ESPN and the MLB Network.
To continue the events, July 10 is the All-Star Workout Day and Home Run Derby at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.
The week will finish with the MLB All-Star Game at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Park!
Another fun event that will be happening from July 8 - July 11 will be the Capital One Play Ball Park from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. This has something for every fan. There will be the MLB game zone, world's largest baseball, meet and greet with the legends of the game and more!
There are so many events and games to go to, if you are interested in going to any of these make sure to buy your tickets soon before they sell out!
If you are attending the events downtown, try to not to drive your cars! Use alternate forms of transportation like the King County Metro, Sound Transit and Kitsap Transit which will be free for all riders on July 10 - 11.
But if you do decide to drive here are some tips to parking around Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.
- If traveling from the north, the best options will be I-5 or SR-99.
- From I-5, exiting at 165A/James St. or 164/Dearborn St./4th Ave./Edgar Martinez Drive South/Airport Way South will put you near the stadiums
- From SR 99 you would exit at the end of the tunnel, staying left to go to Royal Brougham Way, but note that the tunnel is tolled
- If traveling from the south, the best option with be I-5, exiting at Exit 163/West Seattle Freeway/Columbian Way, 164B/Edgar Martinez Drive South, or 164A/Dearborn St
- If traveling from the east, the best option across from Lake Washington would be I-90, exiting to 4th Avenue South or Edgar Martinez Drive south
If you are looking for other events happening around Seattle, don't worry there is a lot more going on.
There will be live music at the Westlake Park at 4:30 p.m. on July 7. UMI will be performing fresh off her Coachella debut. She is a 23-year-old Seattle native pioneering a new sound rooted in R&B.
Another fun event is the wiffle ball homerun derby which will take place in Occidental Square Park on July 7 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Participants have a chance of winning two tickets to the MLB Homerun Derby.
This will be a very busy week in downtown Seattle, but will be a very entertaining and fun filled week.
For more information on all the events happening all over downtown visit the MLB website HERE. For traffic and construction information visit the WSDOT website HERE.