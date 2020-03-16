March 16 is the last day K-12 schools are allowed to hold classes until (at least) April 24. Here's what resources school districts across the Inland Northwest are providing during the temporary closure.
Spokane Public Schools:
- For academics, teachers will communicate with students and parents about specific plans/guidelines. Laptops will be provided for students to check out, if needed.
- For Express child care, the district said it's shutting down the service after Monday, March 16, and that it will update parents on Wednesday, March 18.
- For meal pickups, all students will be able to pickup breakfast and/or lunch starting next Thursday, March 19. The district will release details on distribution sites/locations in the next few days.
Mead School District:
- For academics, the district is providing optional learning materials, but are said it has been advised by the Ofifce of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to not provide online mandatory learning. For childcare, the district said its "working on a plan for childcare" and asks families to complete this Family Needs Survey by Wednesday, March 18.
- For meal pickups, the district will provide breakfast and/or lunch starting next Monday, March 23. More details on distribution locations will be released in the upcoming days.
Central Valley School District:
- For meal pickups, anyone 18 years old or younger can pickup a free meal, regardless of whether or not they're a CVSD student. Meals will be available starting on Tuesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Bowdish Middle School – 2109 S. Skipworth Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206
- Broadway Elementary – 11016 E. Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
- Evergreen Middle School – 14221 E. 16th Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
- Opportunity Elementary – 1109 S. Wilbur Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
- Pavilion Park – 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
- Pope Francis – 16412 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99016
- Progress Elementary – 710 N. Progress Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
- Riverbend Elementary – 17720 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99016
- Selkirk Middle School – 1409 N. Harvest Pkwy, Liberty Lake, WA 99016
- University Elementary – 1613 S. University Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
- University High School – 12420 E. 32nd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99216
All locations will have a CVSD school bus during distribution periods. More locations will be announced in the future, according to the district.
West Valley School District: For meal pickups, the district will hold several "drive-through" meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Tuesday, March 17. The distribution locations are at all elementary schools across the district. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
East Valley School District: As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, no plans/guidelines have been released. "Our primary focus is to find ways to support our students and families during this closure (meals, childcare, learning activities, etc.). As things develop, I will continue to send updates, so be sure to check your email as I am sure I will send more information to families Monday evening," Kelly Shea, the superintendent of EVSD, wrote in a letter to parents.
Cheney Public Schools:
- For academics, the district said optional learning resources are currently being developed by staff. For child care, the district is working on a limited plan to provide services for children (age 4 through 5th grade) of parents that are considered essential military personnel, first-responders, or work in the medical field.
- For meal pickups, breakfast and lunch will start on Wednesday, March 18. Specific distribution locations will be communicated to parents in the near future.
Medical Lake School District: The district is still working on a system for services, including meal pickups, and will update parents later this week.
Pullman School District:
According to the district:
"Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, Food Service will continue with the closure of schools. Each school will be open for students/families to pick up meals (breakfast and lunch).
Additionally, Pullman Public Schools will send vans out into the community to deliver meals to designated locations. Packaged meals will be “grab and go” style and will include both breakfast and lunch. These meals are available for free to ANY student, regardless of free or reduced meal qualification; no registration or forms are required. Families may pick up meals at any school that is convenient for them; they do not have to pick up meals from the school their student attends.
All schools will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. for meal pick-ups. Please note that cafeterias will not be open for students to eat in.
Meals can be picked up at school kitchens, using the following entrances:
PHS: Main school entrance
LMS: Main school entrance
KES: Entrance next to the gym
JES: Main school entrance
SES: Exterior door to cafeteria
FES: Exterior door to cafeteria
Meals that will be delivered in the community will be delivered in school district vehicles that are marked “Pullman School District”. Families with students at multiple schools may pick up meals from a single location.
Starting Wednesday, March 18th, the delivery stop schedule is:
Kamiak Delivery Route (delivery stops are along typical Kamiak bus route):
8:05am Clay Court bus stop
8:10am Robert and Yates
8:10am Terre View Transit (this will be different van than the rest of the KES route)
8:20am Palouse Trace bus stop
8:30am Tomason Place bus stop
8:50am Sunset Trailer bus stop
9:05am Albion Park
Jefferson Delivery Route (delivery stops are along typical Jefferson bus route):
8:10am Terre View Transit Stop
8:15am Terrace Loop bus stop
8:20am Brandi Way bus stop
8:30am Valley Crest bus stop
8:45am Neill Public Library bus stop
9:00am Davis Way and NW Golden Hills Dr. bus stop
9:05am Davis Way and NW Parkwood bus stop
9:15am Wawawai Rd. and Marcia Dr. bus stop
9:20am Wawawai Rd. and Big Sky Ct. bus stop
Sunnyside Delivery Route (delivery stops are along typical Sunnyside bus route):
8:10am Post Office bus stop
8:20am Center Street and Panorama Drive (west intersection of Panorama)
8:25am Wheat Ridge and Panorama Drive
Franklin Delivery Route (delivery stops are along typical Franklin bus route):
8:10am Pioneer Center (240 SE Dexter St.)
8:20am Yakima Village bus stop
8:30am Pro Mall bus stop
8:40am Bellevue Duplexes bus stop
9:00am Crestview and Mies Street (east intersection)
9:05am Crestview and Mies Street(west intersection)
PHS/LMS North Side of Town Route:
8:05 Clay Court bus stop
8:15 Palouse Trace/Tomason Place bus stop
8:25 Terre View Transit Stop
8:30 Terrace Loop bus stop
8:40 Valley Crest bus stop
8:55 Sunset Trailer Park bus stop
9:05 Albion Park
9:30 JES
PHS/LMS South Side of Town Route:
8:05 Neill Library bus stop
8:15 Yakima Village bus stop
8:25 Pro Mall bus stop
8:35 FES
8:45 Bellevue Duplexes bus stop
8:55 Crestview and Mies (east intersection)
9:00 Crestview and Mies (west intersection)
9:05 Center and Panorama
9:15 SES
9:20am Wawawai Rd. and Marcia Dr. bus stop
9:25am Wawawai Rd. and Big Sky Ct. bus stop
9:35am Davis Way and NW Golden Hills Dr. bus stop
9:40am Davis Way and NW Parkwood bus stop
Moses Lake School District:
From Superintendent Dr. Joshua Meek:
"TECHNOLOGY
We will implement remote delivery instruction, as soon as we ensure all students are fully equipped with the technology and internet sources necessary.
Grades 5-12 are equipped with 1:1 technology already and students will continue to use their device
Grades K-4 will receive technology tools on Monday for use at home including a student Chromebook and charger
SERVICES
Preschool services will be available via a Google Classroom for parents to do at home learning activities with their child
Special Education services will be delivered remotely
Food Services plans are in progress to have a neighborhood meal program for lunch and breakfast for our community’s youth
We will be rescheduling as many events as possible, including Kindergarten registration"
Couer D'Alene Public Schools:
For child care:
"Emergency K-5 child care will be available starting this Wednesday (March 18) at Ramsey Magnet School and will be limited to Coeur d’Alene School District students whose parents or guardians work in healthcare or emergency services. The hours are 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Unfortunately, our child care program will not reopen this week for currently enrolled School PLUS families. Our immediate focus will be establishing care for children of our partners who work in hospitals, public health, and police, fire and EMS agencies. On Friday we will re-evaluate our School PLUS program capacity to determine if we can resume care for currently enrolled School PLUS families next week.
We understand this decision will be a hardship for families who rely on School PLUS, especially during this public health emergency. We are sorry for this inconvenience and are working hard to be able to restore child care for you. For families that have prepaid for School PLUS, a credit for these unavailable days will be applied to your account.
The emergency child care service is available to enrolled K-5 students of anyone who works at Kootenai Health, Heritage Health, Panhandle Health District, Northwest Specialty Hospital, nursing care facilities, hospice, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Child Support Services, law enforcement, fire, EMTs and other emergency services.
Moscow School District: Alternative schooling will be conducted for two weeks after spring break - students are asked to stay home. Meal pickups will also be available, more information is to be provided in the near future.
Lewiston School District: During the school closure from March 16 to March 20, food services will be available at Jenifer Jr High School and Sacajawea Jr. High School for any Lewiston School District student and members of their household, ages 1-18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m."
