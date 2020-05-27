SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting in June, crews with the City of Spokane will be hitting the streets to study recycling behaviors on select routes.
It's all part of a new cart tagging program called "Feet on the Street." The city is partnering up with Spokane County to help better educate residents and keep recycling affordable.
Small teams of "cart taggers" will be looking at carts and leaving behind an educational tag to help inform residents on what does and doesn't belong in the blue cart. Routes will be studied and tagged four times and data will be collected to see if the message works.
In the city of Spokane, this means about 29,000 houses could be receiving some personalized recycling feedback.
The program is part of an effort by the City of Spokane and Spokane County to reduce contamination in curbside recycling this year. Utility bill inserts, direct mailings, informative videos and social media messages are also being used during the campaign.
The study will conclude in September and data will be released in early November. The City's Solid Waste Department is aiming to reduce recycling contamination from 13% to 5% by 2021.
The study was funded by The Recycling Partnership, a national non-profit working to improve recycling in the United States. Spokane is the first community in the Pacific Northwest to receive funding from the non-profit for cart tagging. Similar projects in Akron, Atlanta and Baltimore have all seen significant decreases in curbside recycling contamination.
