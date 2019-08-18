SPOKANE, Wash.- Starting Monday, community members can participate in Wheel Share Safety Week, to promote wheelchair accessibility and Lime vehicle safety in downtown.
The week of events is an effort to expand wheelshare safety and education for visitors as well as people in the community.
A variety of activities, sponsored by Lime and the City of Spokane, will take place all week long:
- Monday, Aug. 19: Stencil safety signs on sidewalk corners from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 21: Ride Academy educates users on Lime safety, where to park and ride vehicles. Attendees can receive a free helmet.
- Friday, Aug. 23: Wheel Share Day on Wall Street from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. as the city unveils the first "parking zone" for Lime vehicles.
According to the event page on Facebook, event organizers hope to shine a light on all the resources available for bicycling and scooting safety in downtown Spokane.