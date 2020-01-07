KELLOGG, Idaho - An avalanche on Silver Mountain Tuesday morning came after the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center sent out an avalanche warning for the Idaho Panhandle. However, that warning did not include local ski areas.
However, according to Dig Chrismer at Schweitzer Mountain Resort, when an avalanche warning goes out, ski areas also go on high alert.
"We do a lot of mitigation where we have a full probe patrol here at Schweitzer, so they are diligent every morning making sure the ski area is safe and the avalanche risk is mitigated as best as possible before we open any terrain to the public," Chrismer said.
Similarly, the National Weather Service said the reason ski resorts are not included in avalanche warnings in general is because they typically have their own avalanche response teams to address adverse weather.
The avalanche warnings instead mostly apply to people who may attempt to venture into backcountry areas. According to the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center, backcountry travelers should carry necessary rescue equipment like a shovel, avalanche probe or probe ski poles, a rescue beacon and a well-equipped first aid kit.
