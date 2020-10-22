209 SE Bluebird street isn't an address you'll find anywhere in Spokane, yet sitting in the front lawn of a home in east Spokane sits a sign with that address on it.
"That was really the only thing that was untouched," Daisy Watson said on Thursday.
The sign was left relatively untouched during the devastating fire that tore through the town of Malden last month, destroying the majority of houses in town, including Daisy's, which left her, her husband Joseph, their toddler Theo and their unborn baby due in April without a home.
"It's just a feeling that I can't really explain," Daisy said. "I'm just glad that we're all safe and able to start again."
Thankfully, with their home insured, the family began looking for a new place to plant their roots and put an offer in on Steve Leeberg's home in Spokane. An offer that contained a personal letter explaining their story.
"I sent a screenshot to my wife," Steve said. "She saw it and instantly said, 'Yeah, that's the family.'"
There was never a question of who would be buying the Leeberg's home.
But that's just where this story begins.
Wanting to help the family who lost everything when the first home they ever bought was burned to the ground, Steve started searching for ways to help the family who would be making new memories in his old house. He ended up finding Daisy's sister online, halfway across the country, and sent her a message on social media.
"We never though we'd have a chance to help somebody from Malden," Steve said, repeating the message he sent to Daisy's sister. "Since their story tugged on our heart, is there anything that they need for the house that we could surprise them with."
With shock and gratitude, Daisy's sister and mom began working with Steve to find what the family needed as Steve wanted to turn their new house into a home.
"Why not do it? They're in a really bad spot and if we got the chance to help them? Why not?" Steve recalled about his decision.
While most of us expect to fill an empty home with our belongings, Daisy and her family were essentially starting from scratch.
"They made it out with themselves, their car and their dog. That's it," Steve said.
Along with some of his own furnishings, once Steve put the word out to family and friends, the donations came pouring in, including a TV, couch, food, and a bedroom setup for young Theo.
"All of the pots and pans they could ever need. All the silverware that they could ever need, all the dishes," Steve rattled off as he showed us a stocked up kitchen for Daisy and her family. "My mom got them a Christmas tree and decorations so when Christmas comes, they don't have to worry about anything."
And remember that sign with their old address in Malden now sitting in the front of their new home? Steve even took a special trip to Malden to make sure the only thing to survive the fire, made it with them to their new house.
A new home, furnished with the essentials by complete strangers, Daisy and her family are scheduled to move in next week.
"As it sits right now, they can literally just come into the house with their clothes and their bed and just live," Steve said.
Daisy arrived at the house Thursday afternoon with her mom expecting to simply do a final walkthrough before signing closing papers. She had no idea what she was about to walk into.
"When I drove up I could see a couch in here and I was like, 'What's that?'" Daisy said.
When she walked in, she was overcome with emotion.
"It's just a heartfelt thing that he didn't need to do," Daisy said fighting back tears. "It just means a lot to me and my family."
Theo was excited too as he raced through the house exploring the place he's about to grow up in.
There are certainties in life and while one of those certainties might be tragedy, thankfully, a helping hand from a complete stranger is also something we can count on, as Daisy and her family found out when 209 SE Bluebird Street came to Spokane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.