SPOKANE, Wash. – This Saturday, KHQ is holding our 'Kleckner Classic' telethon to raise money to ensure local veterans have a nice day on the golf course to look forward to this summer. From 7-10 a.m., you can call to make donations of any size to help. It all adds up quickly, and veterans like Brent King are so grateful.
"When I was I asked to participate in the 'Kleckner Classic,' I just didn't want to embarrass myself...but everyone was out there having fun," King said. "With the (dinner) prior...it's just a great few days of veterans being together. A lot of comradery."
Northwest Golfers for Warriors is a 100% volunteer organization. All of the net proceeds raised go to support wounded warriors and local veterans and their families in need.
For years, The Kleckner Classic has been a summer highlight for hundreds upon hundreds of Spokane veterans. This year's Military Appreciation Day Tournament is set for Friday, August 13th. King tells KHQ, he is already counting down the days.
“It is just peaceful here (at Downriver Golf Course,)” King said. “No worries. Stress just goes away.”
A day at the links is a day well spent for King. It’s a well-deserved break from the fairway that is life.
“I'm still green…green on the green,” he said.
About four years ago, Brent received a para golfer.
“It was made in Germany,” he said. “When I hop in this, my nerve pain turns off.”
And that isn’t the only kind. It’s also an emotional release.
“This just makes it so I can participate in a sport I normally wouldn't,” he said.
Mastering a new sport is just his latest accomplishment in a course that has certainly been a painful one for US Army Infantry Second Lieutenant King.
“I Enlisted at age 17,” he said. “I went to basic training in between junior and senior year of high school in Davenport.”
After graduating, his military career took off.
“I was only six months into (some) training when … I got whipped off a rope and broke my back in three places,” he said.
The accident left King was paralyzed.
“I wish I could have served longer,” he said.
By King’s 42nd birthday, he got a devastating diagnosis.
“About 18 years into my injury, I got bone infections,” he said.
An extensive hospital stay followed, and by the end of it, both of his legs had to be amputated.
“I only have feeling from the belly button up,” he said. “My legs were just hanging around there, but it did help with balance. I do miss shoes.”
But, that’s about the only thing he says. He’s perfected chipping away any negative thoughts.
"When I was first injured I had an attitude,” he said. “The local VA had me go out skiing and that got me out of my pity party.”
He feels the same relief and release doing 18 holes.
“I might not be able to drive as far as someone else, but I hit straight,” he said.
He does a lot more than that. He inspires.
“I've wanted to be a positive influence on people,” he said. “I’m just happy to be on the green side of the grass and being active again.”
As if Brent King’s story wasn’t incredible enough, he also donated one of his amputated legs to Spokane County’s Intermountain Search Dogs back in 2014. First responders say it was an invaluable tool and resource.
“My other one just went to medical waste,” he said.
The organization, in conjunction with SCSO, has trained their search and cadaver dogs with the incredible donation. King says Sheriff Knezovich wrote him a letter to personally thank him.
Make sure to tune in to KHQ, Saturday, May 29 to make your donation. You can always give online as well. Your donation will help cover golf fees, a golf cart and a banquet meal.