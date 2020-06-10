It's a Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane and I'm taking a walk with Natasha Hill, an attorney in Spokane.
It seems simple enough, but walking can be much more complicated, depending on who you are.
Black adults are five times more likely than White adults to be stopped by police because of their race, according to the Pew Research Center.
There's also a study by Pro-Publica called 'Walking While Black,' which shows Black residents in Jacksonville, Florida were three times as likely to be ticketed for a pedestrian violation.
"I don't know any black or brown people, personally, who haven't had those kind of encounters with police," Hill said.
That's why Hill, and many others in Spokane, are upset about armed groups and individuals patrolling downtown during Sunday's protest for Breonna Taylor.
While most patrolled businesses in downtown Spokane, others also patrolled around protesters at Riverfront Park this past Sunday.
"When are we going to draw a line that says what's enough? Because history tells us when you're black and you do these same exact microaggressions, the police will take action," Hill said.
"As the protesters have been saying all along, silence is violence. Especially White silence because your White silence is telling these White supremacists it's okay to come to Spokane and intimidate our protesters, while they're grieving. While they're in trauma. While they have the right to express," she said.
Several individuals deny claims of being White supremacists, including the Three Percenter's and an individual patrolling on his own on Sunday.
Hill pointed to a specific state statute that she believes could be used to prosecute armed individuals and groups: RCW 9.41.270.
"When people are creating and intimidating an environment that is not safe for the public, there is something police can do," she said.
The statute states, "It shall be unlawful for any person to carry, exhibit, display, or draw any firearm, dagger, sword, knife or other cutting or stabbing instrument, club, or any other weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm, in a manner, under circumstances, and at a time and place that either manifests an intent to intimidate another or that warrants alarm for the safety of other persons."
John Lemus, a downtown resident and member of the Spokane Human Rights Commission, said he was approached by an armed man on Bernard St.
"I know I definitely felt intimidated by these guys, especially the one that approached me," Lemus said.
"I don't want people out here, who aren't law enforcement carrying that type of weaponry. It's just scary... and they don't go through the same kind of de-escalation training the police do," he said.
Another resident, who lives in an apartment on Bernard St and wished to remain anonymous, said he also felt unsafe seeing armed men walking the sidewalk outside his home.
Several business owners in downtown Spokane have also spoke out against armed groups and individuals patrolling around their businesses.
