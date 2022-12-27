SPOKANE, Wash. - The warmer weather feels is a nice change of pace, but for hundreds of Spokane families, the warmup has caused serious headaches.
The jump from frozen to thawed in a matter of hours has put strain on plumbing across Spokane, with many families waking up to broken pipes and flooded homes on Tuesday.
"We're seeing you know, up to four inches of water in some basements," Jerome Matthews, Co-Owner PuroClean of Spokane.
"At least 300 calls in the last week or so," Bridget Barrington, the Business Development Director for Burkes Restoration said. "They started coming in really Christmas Eve night."
"Hundreds at this point," Matthews said. "It's call after call after call flooded basements, due to either burst pipes or exterior water intrusion."
"We've been pretty much 24/7 and it's not slowing down," Craig Chamberlain, with Business Development at Servpro said.
Spokane Fire has also been inundated with pleas for help, receiving 60 calls in just the last two days.
Their advice? Call a plumber, not 911, unless it's an emergency. You should also be prepared with your first steps if you see water damage, including shutting off your main water supply.
"You would be very surprised at how many people have absolutely no idea where their main water shut off is," Chamberlain said. "It is the one thing that can really save severe damage to your home."
"Get air movement on the area and add any space heaters or other types of heaters they may have available in those damp areas to help retard the possibility of mold growth," Matthews said.
These recovery companies say they have not had to turn people away just yet, but there is a waitlist. So, pack your patience.
If you own your home and a pipe burst, you should also take photos of the damage right away and then call your insurance company, although homeowners' insurance doesn't always cover certain types of flooding.