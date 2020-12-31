When the clock strikes midnight around the world

SPOKANE, Wash. - Whether you work overnight and head to bed early, or you're just not one to wait up until the clock strikes midnight in the U.S., you're in luck! Throughout the day in Dec. 31, places around the world will head into 2021.
Here's when countries will kick off 2021, all based on Pacific Standard Time:
- 2 a.m. - Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati
- 2:15 a.m. - Chatham Islands/New Zealand
- 5:30 a.m. - Most of Australia
- 7 a.m. - Japan, South Korea
- 8 a.m. - China, Philippines
- 9:30 a.m. - Myanmar and Cocos Islands
- 10 a.m. - Bangladesh
- 10:15 a.m. - Nepal
- 10:30 a.m. - India and Sri Lanka
- 11 a.m. - Pakistan
- 11:30 - Afghanistan
- Noon - Azerbaijan
- 12:30 p.m. - Iran
- 1 p.m. - Russia
- 2 p.m. - Greece
- 3 p.m. - Germany
- 4 p.m. - United Kingdom
For a full list or countries and cities, and when they will head into 2021, click here.
