When Brandon Clarke, Josh Perkins, and Zach Norvell need a fresh cut, only one barber in Spokane will do: Alberto Alberty’s from Allstars Barbershop.

It all started with Robert Sacre, according to Alberto Alberty. Sacre came in for a fade and lived the cut. Sacre told other teammates who then all stopped in, including Rui, and Josh Perkins.

Speaking of Perkins, he is one game away from playing in the most NCAA Tournament games in GU history. He’s rocked a lot of cuts along the way. His willingness to sport different styles is why Alberty calls Perk one of the most unique clients in Allstars history.

Clarke, Perk, and Norvell all came in to Allstars before they left to Anaheim, according to Alberto Alberty. Geno was supposed to come too, but he went to class.

Alberto had a special message for his clients.