As the Fourth of July can bring up several legality issues regarding fireworks, the Washington State Patrol has created a guide on when one should call 911, and when one should call a non-emergency line.
"This chart is provided to help provide a guide on when you should call 911 regarding fireworks," WSP said in the document. "Reporting illegal activities or use of fireworks to 9-1-1 should be limited to those instances when the activity is in progress and poses a threat or danger to others or yourself."
WSP recommends reporting suspicious activity immediately to local authorities by calling 911.
