Firework safety
KULR

As the Fourth of July can bring up several legality issues regarding fireworks, the Washington State Patrol has created a guide on when one should call 911, and when one should call a non-emergency line.

"This chart is provided to help provide a guide on when you should call 911 regarding fireworks," WSP said in the document. "Reporting illegal activities or use of fireworks to 9-1-1 should be limited to those instances when the activity is in progress and poses a threat or danger to others or yourself."

When to call 911 regarding fireworks chart

WSP recommends reporting suspicious activity immediately to local authorities by calling 911.

The full document is available here.

