As the weather turns colder, many people are getting ready to get out on the mountains for skiing and snowboarding. Here's what we could find on the nearby resorts' websites for opening day:
Mt. Spokane
Opening Day December 5th.
49 Degrees North
Opening Day TBD. Beginning November 21st and running through December 8th, their website says "Lifts TBD." The first day lifts will for sure be running is December 11th.
Schweitzer Mountain Resort:
Opening Day November 27th.
Silver Mountain Resort:
Opening Day November 27th.
Lookout Pass:
Will re-open Friday and run throughout the weekend.
