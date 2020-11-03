SPOKANE, Wash. - You might be asking yourself this morning: "When are election results going to come in?"
For races in Spokane and across Washington, results will start to come in on Nov. 3 after 8 p.m. into the coming days, until every ballot is counted.
But when it comes to key battleground states, election results probably won't be available until the the later hours of the evening.
Polls in Iowa and Nevada close at 10 p.m. eastern time, Georgia, and South Carolina at 7 p.m. eastern time and Florida and Pennsylvania are closing at 8 p.m. eastern time.
With all eyes on those states right now, when it comes to the presidential election when could we know who the president is?
In 2016, at close to 3 a.m. is when CNN made its projection that Donald Trump would become the next U.S. president. In 2012, it was closer to midnight that CNN was able to project Barack Obama as the winner.
But back in 2000, no projection was made and it wasn’t clear that George Bush would be the president until December.
Right now, the candidates have eyes on Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida and Georgia.
The last time Georgia went to a democrat was for Bill Clinton.
