SPOKANE, Wash. - A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane.
“I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said.
Is a harsh reality to face. Jennica Low and her five kids are part of the low-income community, receiving support through their Section 8 Voucher. However, Low’s voucher can only afford a house or apartment with rent on or below $1,540.
“This voucher is not going to cover a home for me and my family,” Low said.
Low moved into her home in 2020. Her starting rent costed $1,301 until it jumped to $1,450 in 2021. The most recent jump? Up nearly 56 percent, rent marked at $2,400, which is far beyond the Low family's budget.
“With 47 days left, I’ve looked and looked, every day I’ve sat on my couch crying, wondering where me and my five kids are going to go,” Low said.
It became clear Low and her housing assistance would not be able to afford another year’s rent at the family’s beloved home, so the property management sent Low a 60-day non-renewal notice.
The family now has 47 days to move out of their house, leaving cherished memories behind from the home they have become accustomed to for the last three years.
“I’ve paid my rent on time every month, and it seems like even when you do right, things go bad,” Low said.
Yet, in this housing crisis, even paying rent on time and being an outstanding tenant does not guarantee affordable rent.
“The market sets the rent and if we don’t match the market, then things like this happen where tenants can’t keep up or get this big shock of a 20, 30, 40 percent increase in rent,” Low’s property manager said.
Low’s property manager wished to remain anonymous, but they did say the agency is unfortunately the middle-man in situations like these.
“It’s hard for us too, because we establish relationships with these tenants as well and we want to provide housing, affordable housing for everyone,” the property manager said.
However, it is not that easy. The housing market is running the show, and people like Low are left in the dust.
“It feels like I’m being ripped out of somewhere I’m comfortable and happy, and my kids have friends from school,” Low said.
Low said all of this as she stood in the front lawn of her home, with her kids by her side, just as unsure about their housing future as their mom.
“I wish I knew where I was going,” Low said.