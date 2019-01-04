SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you looking to find somewhere to watch the Eags take on North Dakota State in the FCS Championship Saturday? Well, you're in luck, because there are plenty of spots around Spokane and Spokane Valley that'll be hosting viewing parties for the game.
Viewing party locations include:
- Rock City Grill - South Hill, Spokane
- O'Dherty's Irish Pub - Spokane Valley
- The Garland Theater - Spokane
- Flamin' Joe's - Spokane
- Village Centre Cinemas Wanderemere - Spokane
- Swinging Doors - Spokane
- Birdy's Sports Bar - Spokane
- Hi Neighbor Sports Bar - Spokane
- Village Centre Cinemas - Airway Heights