When Andrea Laventzis talks about her late grandmother, Dodi Wald, her face shines and eyes water - it's impossible for her not to smile, while talking about her joyous grandma... which makes Dodi's passing harder to bear.
"She was a cool cat. She was a goofball. She loved to dance. She lived with us. She was my second mom," Laventzis said.
Dodi passed away a few years ago, but this past summer, Laventzis' mother surprised her and her sister with a gift: a necklace with a pendant, filled with Dodi's ashes.
"We spread the rest of her ashes in the Atlantic Ocean," Laventzis said.
The necklace is one of three in existence (Laventzis's mother and sister have the other two), so it's easy to understand why Laventzis considers it irreplaceable.
It's also easy to understand why she desperately wants it back.
Laventzis went out to her car earlier this week and noticed it was unlocked. Initially, she didn't think anything was missing... until she began her ritual/routine.
"I actually always touch it (the necklace) cause it's on the mirror. It's just a habit and I went to go touch it... and it wasn't there. My heart sank," she said.
According to Laventzis, the necklace is worth "maybe 20 dollars."
Speaking of dollars, something even more surprising: there was cash inside the car... untouched.
"One of the things they happened to not steal out of the car was money we keep in the car for homeless people... The first thing that went into my mind is, 'You could've got more for the car seats in the back,'" she said.
Laventzis doesn't understand why the thief stole only the necklace, and nothing else... but something she fully understands: she needs her grandmother's ashes back.
She's even willing to forgive whoever took it away.
"Just put it in a spot and write me a letter where it's at, and I'll go get it. I'll never bring it up again. I just want it back. I just really want it back," she said.
If you have any information that could help get Dodi's ashes back to Laventzis, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 .