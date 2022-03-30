As gas prices continue to fluctuate the big question becomes, where is the cheapest gas in the region?
AAA says that the national average is actually down! But does that really mean anything?
Today’s national average is $4.23---- AAA says prices have stabilized as the cost of a barrel of oil has remained near $110, but AAA says the gas price decline has slowed.
In our region Wyoming and Montana have seen the largest weekly change of +8 cents.
Per AAA:
Washington’s average is $4.73, in Spokane its $4.30
Idaho’s average is $4.42, in Kootenai County its $4.10
Montana’s average is $4.09, in Bozeman prices are at $4.12
So are theses numbers true? We sent our reporter on the road to investigate the cheapest prices in the region.