National average gas prices continue to climb as the global oil market responds to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Bellingham, WA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of March 10.

The average price per gallon rose 8 cents on Wednesday, March 9, to a new record of $4.25, according to AAA. Records are being set daily: Tuesday’s $4.17 per-gallon average broke a longstanding record of $4.114 per gallon from 2008.

Sanctions levied by the U.S. and the European Union have hindered Russia's ability to sell crude oil, which is a major determinant of gas prices. While just 3% of  America's crude oil consumption comes from Russia, global volatility is contributing to rising prices in markets around the world.

Bellingham by the numbers

- Current price: $4.69

--- State average: $4.71

- Week change: +$0.58 (+14.2%)

- Year change: +$1.45 (+44.8%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (3/10/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Rafael, CA: $5.91

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.88

#3. San Francisco, CA: $5.83

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. St. Joseph, MO: $3.72

#2. Joplin, MO: $3.73

#3. Amarillo, TX: $3.74

As gas prices continue to fluctuate the big question becomes, where is the cheapest gas in the region?

AAA says that the national average is actually down! But does that really mean anything?

Today’s national average is $4.23---- AAA says prices have stabilized as the cost of a barrel of oil has remained near $110, but AAA says the gas price decline has slowed.

In our region Wyoming and Montana have seen the largest weekly change of +8 cents.

Per AAA:

Washington’s average is $4.73, in Spokane its $4.30

Idaho’s average is $4.42, in Kootenai County its $4.10

Montana’s average is $4.09, in Bozeman prices are at $4.12

So are theses numbers true? We sent our reporter on the road to investigate the cheapest prices in the region.

