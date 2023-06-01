SPOKANE, Wash. — National Donut Day is coming up on June 2 and many bakeries and businesses in Spokane are offering deals to celebrate!
Starting at 1 p.m., both Casual Friday Donuts locations will offer buy one dozen, get one dozen free. Along with this, they will continue their happy hour from 4-6 p.m. where they offer 50% off all donuts.
They own two stores, one at 3402 North Division Street, Spokane, WA 99207 and another at 325 South Sullivan Road Suite C, Veradale, WA 99037.
Fluffy's Donuts To-Go will offer a free maple bar for anyone who wants one.
The store is located at 7009 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99208.
Hello Sugar will offer three dozen donuts for $25 for national donut day. Also, June 1 is their fifth anniversary, so they are offering a specialty box of a dozen donuts which contain 6 different flavors. This specific offer will run from June 1-4.
The store is located at 419 N Nettleton St, Spokane, WA 99201.
The store is located at 10925 North Newport Hwy #1, Spokane, WA 99218.
Krispy Kreme will offer a free glazed donut to everyone all day long. If you're in the mood for more than one, you can get a box of a dozen donuts for $2.
The store is located at 15401 East Indiana Avenue, Spokane, WA 99216.
Maverik released the debut of its new donut shaped in the letter "M" to pay homage to the chain's logo. They will be offering 50% off on donuts for Nitro Card members and a free doughnut for Adventure Club members.