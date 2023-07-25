SPOKANE, Wash. - As we enter a long stretch of dry weather, many are itching to cool off with a refreshing dip. However before diving in, it is important to ensure kids and adults are practicing water safety and know how to swim!
Luckily, there are a number of pools in the area offering lessons:
Lessons available for both members and non-members, including private lessons. For schedule and cost information, visit their website!
Central YMCA offers swim lessons to both members ($28) and non-members ($48). Check the schedule online, or visits their aquatics page for more locations and pool activities!
Spokane County offers swimming lessons at both the Northside and Southside Family Aquatic Facilities! Lessons run in sessions through August, with morning and evening times available. Check the website for details and cost!
The City of Spokane offers lessons by age group, as well as private lessons for all ages! To learn more, visit the City's website.
The Breakwater Swim Club on north Division St. offers lessons for all ages, from infants to elderly! For details, visit their Facebook page or call 509-868-1410.