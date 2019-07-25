SPOKANE, Wash. - Last week 29-year-old Colton Nordland was caught on camera. He was holding a knife while knocking on a strangers door just after 9:30 pm on Tuesday night.
We also see it daily with porch pirates, who are trying to get away with your latest purchase from your front porch. So what's the best line of defense when it comes to home security?
Enter Mike Crouse, who has been in the home security business for over two decades. He knows a thing or two when it comes to protecting your home or business "The biggest thing is that you want the best wide view of things and also the lighting is important," said Crouse.
Mike says a lot of the camera's on the market today have night vision built into them. Then the quality of the video all depends on a strong wifi connection.
But these are particular area's where you should install your cameras up high and out of reach of potential thieves.
- Front, back, and side doors
- Garage and driveway
- Back yard
Common area's inside your homes like your living room or kitchen.
Mike also suggests making sure you have layers of security such as an alarm or motion detection system at your home or business "The camera is basically you record the event that could possibly happen or does happen. But it's the actual security alarm that scares burglars away," added Crouse.
Mike says most camera system's record on a DVR, but you also want to make sure your video is saving to the cloud just in case that potential thief takes your DVR system.