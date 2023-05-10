BOISE, Idaho - Closing arguments in the Lori Vallow trial are set for Thursday and your NonStop Local team will be following the verdict on our stream throughout the day.
Vallow is accused of orchestrating the deaths of her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of being involved in the death of Tammy Daybell.
Rexburg Police Department detective Ray Hermosillo was investigating the disappearance of Lori Vallow's daughter and son, and helped unearth their bodies from a purported pet cemetery at the home of Chad Daybell, Lori's new husband.
After nearly six weeks of testimony, the prosecution and defense team recently rested their case, and closing arguments will be held Thursday, May 11.
