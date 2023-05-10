A DNA analyst told jurors that a hair found on duct tape wrapping a young boy's body matched hair belonging to the child's mother. Keeley Coleman with Bode Technology gave the testimony in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. She is accused with Chad Daybell in his former wife’s death and the deaths of her own two youngest children. Idaho prosecutors say the couple espoused strange doomsday-focused beliefs involving demonic possession and “zombies” to further their plan to kill the kids and his previous wife and to collect life insurance and survivor benefits. The remains of both children were found buried in Chad Daybell's yard. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.