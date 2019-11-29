apple cup 2019

Looking to join fellow Washington State fans to watch this year's Apple Cup? 

Here is a list of restaurants and bars that are hosting watch parties for the big game:

Spokane Area

The Ref Sports Bar- the official WSU Alumni Association viewing party location 14208 E. Sprague Ave.- Spokane Valley, WA

The Globe Bar and Kitchen204 N Division St, Spokane, WA

Boombox Pizza

221 N. Division St., Spokane, Washington 

Palouse Bar and Grill

-2912 E Palouse Hwy Suite A Spokane, Washington 

PRESS- 909 South Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 

