Many people are preparing to boot 2020 out the door and welcome in 2021 tonight, and what better way to do that than by watching an amazing fireworks show!
Spokane Parks and Recreation will be hosting multiple firework shows across the Spokane area tonight. Each show will start simultaneously at 9:00pm.
Show locations:
- Avista Stadium 602 N Havana St., Spokane Valley, WA 99212
- Ferris High School 3020 E 37th Ave.,Spokane, WA 99223
- Merkel Sports Complex 5701 N Assembly St., Spokane, WA 99205
- Plante's Ferry Sports Stadium 12320 E Upriver Dr., Spokane, WA 99216
Parking lots will be opening at 7:30 pm and social distancing guidelines will be in place for the event. For more information, visit https://my.spokanecity.org/parksrec/nye-fireworks/
For those celebrating in Coeur d'Alene, the Coeur d'Alene Resort will also be hosting a fireworks show at 9:00 pm and at midnight. For more information, visit https://www.cdaresort.com/play/events/new_years/
Happy New Year everyone!
