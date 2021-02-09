Where to watch Trump impeachment trial Feb 9, 2021 Feb 9, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KHQ is streaming Donald Trump's impeachment trial Tuesday, Feb. 9.To watch, tune in to our Facebook page, or on air on channel 6.3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Impeachment Trial Donald Trump Facebook Internet Page Tune Nets Broadcasting Events Channel Air Local Weather Currently in Spokane 26°F Cloudy 26°F / 21°F 2 PM 27°F 3 PM 28°F 4 PM 28°F 5 PM 26°F 6 PM 24°F Most Popular Articles Videos Commented ArticlesJuvenile dies at scene of Spokane Valley shooting, officials seeking information from witnessesRemembering Henny Scott on "Vanished: A Native American Epidemic"Police: Man allegedly shoots former son-in-law in parking lot of Lewiston RosauersCoeur d'Alene woman wins not one, but TWO six-figure lottery prizes in two daysGonzaga announces Thursday game against Pacific“We want to know. We want justice. We want to put this to peace”; Family of murdered 16-year-old urges witnesses to come forward following Spokane Valley shootingVax Facts: 39 providers across WA state broke Governor Inslee's 95% ruleMan who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend in Spokane now in custody, officials sayIRS tries taking back stimulus check money that went to inmatesSemi-truck driver hits elk, leads to 31 cows dying Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists © Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.