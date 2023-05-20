SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday evening's Armed Forces Torchlight Parade will mark the culmination of Spokane's annual Lilac Festival. With the beloved parade, comes widespread downtown road closures.
Closures for the day's events are expected to begin Saturday morning, and all roads are expected to reopen by about 11 p.m.
Well before the parade kicks off, Spokane Falls Boulevard between Post and Stevens and Wall and Howard between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Main Avenue will close for the Lilac City Market and Cruzin' the Falls Car Show, beginning at 8 a.m.
Washington north of Spokane Falls to Boone, as well as Spokane Falls between Stevens and Browne will close at 4 p.m. to prepare for staging. The rest of the parade route is expected to close at 5:30 p.m.
The complete road closures are listed below:
- Starting at 9 a.m.
- Spokane Falls Boulevard between Stevens and Monroe Street
- Wall and Howard Street between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Main Avenue
- Starting at 4 p.m.
- Spokane Falls Boulevard between Browne and Monroe Street
- Northbound Washington Street between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Boone Avenue
- Parking prohibited on the parade route
- Starting at 4:30 p.m.
- Calispel, Normandie and Atlantic Street will be closed between Cataldo and Boone Avenue
- Cataldo Avenue between Atlantic and Washington Street
- Dean between Howard and Washington Street
- Southbound Washington/Stevens Street between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Boone Avenue
- Starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Washington/Stevens Street will be closed between Boone and Second Avenue
- Post Street between Second and Main Avenue
- Wall and Howard Street between Second Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard
- Spokane Falls, Main, Riverside, Sprague and First Avenue between Washington and Lincoln Street
- Spokane Falls Boulevard between Washington and Monroe Street
All streets will be open at around 11 p.m.