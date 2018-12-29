The City of Spokane dedicates an entire section of its main page to snow removal.
Plows will first drive through arterials, then hills in residential areas and routes around schools.
The City of Spokane also provides a live snow removal map, which shows the status of plows working citywide: green means complete, blue means in-progress, and red means the street still has to be maintained.
The City of Spokane Valley also has a website dedicated to snow removal.
Last year, KHQ checked the accuracy of Spokane's snow removal map. Based on several places we stopped by, it appeared to be accurate.