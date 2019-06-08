SCHWANA, Wash. - Investigators following leads on whereabouts of a wanted drive-by shooting suspect ended up finding another wanted felon.
Mattawa Police and Grant County deputies were searching for suspect, Antonio Martinez Carranza in the town of Beverly on Friday night when an officer saw a car similar to one belonging to Martinez Carranza.
The car failed to stop for a stop sign and fled officers at high speed toward Schwana. The driver bailed out of the still-rolling car near the 18000 block of 2nd Avenue SW and ran on foot.
K9 Chicka found the driver, 21-year-old Joel Gomez Sanchez, hiding under an abandoned double-wide trailer. Gomez Sanchez was taken into custody and then to Columbia Basin Hospital for treatment of the dog bites he got while resisting arrest.
He was booked into the Grant County Jail on a felony warrant for possession of cocaine, misdemeanor warrants for trespassing and driving with a suspended license and for felony eluding and resisting arrest.