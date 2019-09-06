White Claw has become so popular in the United States that the brand has confirmed a nationwide shortage.
"We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand," Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw's senior vice president of marketing, told CNN Business. "White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted."
According to 10 News San Diego, the sale grew 283 percent in July compared to the same period in 2018.
The company did not say when the stick will return to normal.