SPOKANE, Wash. - The end of an era is fast approaching, as White Elephant is set to close its N. Division store in Spokane later this month.
White Elephant's Spokane Valley location closed for good on July 11, and the North Division store will soon follow suit on Sunday, July 26.
Liquidation sales are continuing as store owners offer discounts of up to 50% off in their final days of being open.
As owners await going off into the sunset, they are additionally making one last gesture back to the community, holding a toy drive. During the "Christmas in July" toy drive, you can purchase something extra with a 50% discount to benefit children and families served by the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.
White Elephant announced just over a month ago that it would be closing for good after 74 years serving the Spokane community.
