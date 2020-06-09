SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The end of the era is underway for White Elephant as the Spokane and Spokane Valley stores have begun their liquidation sales after 74 years in the Spokane area, being greeted by some large lines of customers Tuesday.
Viewer Brock Marshall says he has been to both locations Tuesday morning, saying both lines are wrapping around the buildings. Another viewer says the Division St. line was already two blocks long about 15 mins after the stores opened.
White Elephant is offering various discounts during the liquidation sale, including 10% off all guns & ammo and discounts of 10-20% on entire purchases.
The stores are asking shoppers to be patient as limited capacity and social distancing policies are in effect.
The sale hours are from 9 a.m-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
White Elephant owners announced they are closing over the weekend, saying in part: "The time has come for us to step out from behind the counter and enjoy the passions of family and recreation that this business was founded upon. It has been a tremendous run. The White Elephant has served our family well and provided us with a good and beautiful life. We are forever indebted to our loyal customers, current and past employees, our cherished friends, and the entire Spokane community who have supported us with remarkable dedication for the past 74 years.”
KHQ interviewed owners Monday regarding the difficult decision.
