Trump in oval office

On Saturday, White House doctor Sean Conley said President Donald Trump no longer is positive for COVID-19. 

President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago on Thursday. He was hospitalized from Friday through Monday at Walter Reed Medical Center. 

According to a letter, Conley wrote, "he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others." 

This announcement comes after President Trump held his first rally event since being released from Walter Reed Medical Center. 

Saturday morning, President Trump held a rally at the White House where he addressed supporters from the balcony. 

