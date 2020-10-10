On Saturday, White House doctor Sean Conley said President Donald Trump no longer is positive for COVID-19.
President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago on Thursday. He was hospitalized from Friday through Monday at Walter Reed Medical Center.
According to a letter, Conley wrote, "he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others."
WH doctor says Trump “no longer considered a transmission risk to others...” pic.twitter.com/ymUrjMLx4Z— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 11, 2020
This announcement comes after President Trump held his first rally event since being released from Walter Reed Medical Center.
Saturday morning, President Trump held a rally at the White House where he addressed supporters from the balcony.
