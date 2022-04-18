Following a Florida judge's ruling to void the CDC's federal mask mandate on planes and other public transportation, White House officials and some airlines are saying masks are optional, effective immediately.
"The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps." "In the meantime, today's court decision means CDC's public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time," a Biden administration official said Monday speaking with CNN.
Alaska Airlines also made a statement saying that masks are no longer required on all Alaska and Horizon Air flights.
"While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings. Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option," Alaska said in a release.
Alaska said that guests that were banned in the last two years for acting "egregious" and refusing to wear their mask will remain banned, even after the mask policy is gone.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.