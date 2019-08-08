Field of Dreams MLB
If you build it, they will come. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox that is.

The allure of "Field of Dreams" has not waned in the 30 years since it was released in theaters, and the legend of that magical field is about to grow even more.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the Yankees and White Sox will play a regular-season game at the iconic "Field of Dreams" in Iowa in 2020.

Unfortunately, the actual field built for the movie can't be used, so the MLB will construct an 80,000-seat ball park right next to the location with a path between the two fields.

The game will be played on Aug. 13, 2020.

Sources confirm this won't take place in Heaven, it will take place in Iowa.

