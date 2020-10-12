CHENEY Wash - In a tweet posted by The Easterner, it was confirmed that white supremacist and white ideology propaganda flyers and graffiti were found on Eastern Washington University's campus.
The tweet stated that more updates would be given as they learn more information.
White supremacist and White ideology propaganda flyers and graffiti were recently found on EWU's campus.— The Easterner (@_TheEasterner) October 12, 2020
We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.