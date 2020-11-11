Whitepine Joint School District on 2 hour delay.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG, MIXED WITH OCCASIONAL VISIBILITIES ABOVE 1 MILE. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS. IN IDAHO, NORTHERN PANHANDLE AND COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY AND POSSIBLE SLICK SPOTS DUE TO FREEZING FOG. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE MOST SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED ALONG THE US-2 CORRIDOR BETWEEN DAVENPORT AND SPOKANE AND I-90 BETWEEN RITZVILLE AND SPOKANE TO COEUR D'ALENE. ADDITIONALLY, FOG MAY FREEZE TO SURFACES, CREATING SOME SLICK SPOTS ARE UNTREATED ROADS AND OTHER WALKING SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&