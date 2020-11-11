Whitepine Joint School District on 2 hour delay.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG, MIXED WITH OCCASIONAL VISIBILITIES ABOVE 1 MILE. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS. IN IDAHO, NORTHERN PANHANDLE AND COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY AND POSSIBLE SLICK SPOTS DUE TO FREEZING FOG. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE MOST SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED ALONG THE US-2 CORRIDOR BETWEEN DAVENPORT AND SPOKANE AND I-90 BETWEEN RITZVILLE AND SPOKANE TO COEUR D'ALENE. ADDITIONALLY, FOG MAY FREEZE TO SURFACES, CREATING SOME SLICK SPOTS ARE UNTREATED ROADS AND OTHER WALKING SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
26°F
Cloudy
38°F / 26°F
7 AM
26°F
8 AM
26°F
9 AM
27°F
10 AM
27°F
11 AM
29°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Washington health officials schedule urgent media briefing for Tuesday due to accelerated COVID-19 transmission
- Loren Culp announces the City of Republic has defunded the police department
- A look at Spokane's new interim health officer, Frank Velàzquez
- FIRST ON KHQ: Why Dr. Lutz was fired and his responses
- SRHD employees file Vote of No Confidence in Administrator Amelia Clark through union
- 4 individuals may face charges for breaking CDA mask mandate, 5 businesses may face charges from the state
- Mayor Woodward issues letter in support SRHD ahead of Lutz termination vote
- Asotin County looking to retain Dr. Lutz as Public Health Officer: 'He has strong support from our Board down here'
- City of Spokane reminding citizens to move RVs, boats and trailers off streets before snow hits
- Protesters gather outside the Missoula Police Department after an officer involved shooting
