A suspect from a drive-by shooting towards a neighbor at a Lamont shop was arrested following a SWAT response late Thursday night.
Whitman County Deputies were contacted by a resident on Spuler Rd. Thursday afternoon, who reported a neighbor had fired several rounds towards a shop where the reporting party was located.
Deputies and Washington State Patrol discovered the victim's pickup truck, parked next to a shop, with one bullet hole in the bed of the truck.
Authorities determined the suspect, later identified as 60-year-old Phillip Hayes of Lamont, Wash., had returned to his residence after the shooting. Deputies requested assistance from the Whitman County Regional SWAT team to apprehend Hayes.
The SWAT team was able to contact Hayes at his residence around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, where he surrendered.
Hayes was booked into the Whitman County Jail on first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. His first appearance in the Whitman County Superior Court is scheduled for Friday.
