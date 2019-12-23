The Whitman County Coroner says 19-year-old WSU student Sam Martinez essentially drank himself to death, listing the cause of death as "acute alcohol poisoning.
However, the Coroner said the manner of death was accidental, meaning Martinez was not coerced into over-drinking.
Martinez was found dead at the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity last month following a Greek function. The police investigation has been looking at weather drinking and hazing may have lead to his death.
ATO remains suspended by the school and all Greek activities for the fall semester were cancelled following Martinez's death.
