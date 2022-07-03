COLFAX, Wash. - On Saturday, July 2, Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to an ATV accident with unknown injuries, just after 7 p.m. in the area of McNeily Rd. west of Colfax.
Once on scene, deputies determined the rider, an adult man, had been riding a Honda 3-wheeler in a field and went over a berm of dirt at high speed. The ATV went airborne, throwing the rider off. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Whitman County Coroner's Office and WCSO are investigating the accident, and no further information is available at this time.