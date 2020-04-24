COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Coroner's Office has released its determination into the death of Washington State University defensive back Bryce Beekman.
According to the Coroner's Office, the cause of Beekman's death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and promethazine. The manner of his death was accidental.
Beekman died at his Pullman residence on March 23. Beekman had been set to enter his senior year for the WSU football team. He was 22 years old.
