Bryce Beekman WSU Football

Washington State Cougars safety Bryce Beekman (26) reacts after he stopped Arizona State Sun Devils running back A.J. Carter (25) for a one yard loss for a third down stop during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. ASU won the game 38-34 (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Coroner's Office has released its determination into the death of Washington State University defensive back Bryce Beekman.

According to the Coroner's Office, the cause of Beekman's death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and promethazine. The manner of his death was accidental. 

Beekman died at his Pullman residence on March 23. Beekman had been set to enter his senior year for the WSU football team. He was 22 years old. 

