College towns are bracing for rising COVID-19 case counts as students move back for the new semester.
Whitman County is home to about 50,000 people. A month ago, the county had only seen 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Sunday, the Whitman County Health Department reported that total has climbed to 122 cases, with the biggest daily jumps over the last 10 days.
The department is not even remotely surprised by that spike. Director Troy Henderson said he knows students are heading back to Pullman for their virtual classes at WSU.
"We've been planning for and anticipating an increase in viral activity in Whitman County for at least the last several months probably, starting when they left at spring break," Henderson said.
He went on to confirm 48% of the county's positive cases fall into the 20-39 age group, but said college students aren't completely to blame for the uptick. On Friday, the department released an update saying 37% of the county's positive cases were from outside of Pullman.
Henderson believes there are several reasons for rising case numbers in rural areas, including wanting the pandemic to be over and the controversy surrounding face masks.
"Wearing a mask is not a political statement in any way. Washing your hands and social distancing is not a political statement, and the COVID-19 virus is indifferent to who you have voted for or might vote for or if you don't vote," Henderson said. We really need folks to get over this notion that there's some kind of a patriotic or political statement associated with doing the things that we know will control this virus."
More information about the county's response to COVID-19 is available here.
