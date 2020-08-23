PULLMAN, Wa., - WSU’s semester is starting off with a record the Coug community did not want to see.
The Whitman County Public Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and a total of 69 new cases of COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Whitman County director of public health Troy Henderson said all of the weekend’s new cases fell into the 0-19 and 20-39 age groups.
“I don’t think any of us are particularly surprised that [when] you bring several thousand 18-22 year olds together, you’re going to see a spike in a communicable disease that’s spread airborne by folks being a few feet apart,” Henderson said.
Pullman mayor Glenn Johnson said the city is still excited to see students, but they have a responsibility to the community.
“We just hope that they would act responsibly,” Johnson said. “That they would take their precautions and know that they are residents of Pullman, and think of other residents as well.“
Henderson said those other residents are the ones the Whitman County Health Department is concerned about going forward.
“I think we could see a pretty high case load with this population and still have the hospital capacity to deal with that if it’s needed. It’s very much different if you get an outbreak in a long term care facility of 150 folks. That’s when you really start having to worry about hospital capacity,” Henderson said.
WSU’s online semester begins on Monday, August 24.
