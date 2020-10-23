Weather Alert

...STRONG EARLY SEASON STORM FRIDAY TO BRING MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 2000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES ABOVE 2000 FEET AND 1 TO 3 INCHES BELOW 2000 FEET. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT INCLUDING THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. HEAVY WET SNOW MAY LEAD TO BROKEN TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ROADS WILL ACCUMULATE SOME LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING, BUT MAY BECOME SLUSHY OR JUST WET THIS AFTERNOON BEFORE ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&