WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - On Friday, Whitman County Public Health reported 18 more COVID-19 cases and two more COVID-19 related deaths. 

This brings the county to a total of 1,733 cases and 12 deaths. 

The new cases include five between 0-19, six between the ages of 20-39, two between the ages of 40-59, four between the ages of 60-79 and one over the age of 80. 

The two additional deaths were reported in one woman and one man over the age of 80. 

Five people are currently hospitalized. 

