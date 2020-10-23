WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - On Friday, Whitman County Public Health reported 18 more COVID-19 cases and two more COVID-19 related deaths.
This brings the county to a total of 1,733 cases and 12 deaths.
The new cases include five between 0-19, six between the ages of 20-39, two between the ages of 40-59, four between the ages of 60-79 and one over the age of 80.
The two additional deaths were reported in one woman and one man over the age of 80.
Five people are currently hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.