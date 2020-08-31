COLFAX, WA- Health officials in Whitman County have announced 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the County.
The 24 new cases bring the total amount of cases in the County to 509.
All the cases are in individuals under the age of 39. Nine cases are between the ages of 0-19, and 15 cases are between the ages 20-39. All are stable and self-isolating.
Out of the 509 cases. 331 cases are in the age range 20-39. 125 cases are in the age range of 0-19.
In a press release, the Whitman County Health District wants to remind people to practice social distancing and wear masks.
"Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance. Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19," The release said.
